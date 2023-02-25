 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20: Some members said crypto ban should be considered, says RBI Governor Das

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 25, 2023 / 09:23 PM IST

India is looking to build an international consensus on the regulation of these assets, with the argument being that only a global collaboration would be effective given the cross-border scale, scope, and challenges presented by crypto

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addreses the media at the conclusion of the two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

Some members of the G20 said during this week's discussions that a complete ban on crypto should be considered, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

"There were opinions expressed saying that the option of a ban or prohibition should also be considered," Das said in Bengaluru on February 25 at the conclusion of the two-day meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors.

Moneycontrol had reported earlier on February 25 that finance ministry officials and central bankers from G20 countries were seemingly in agreement on regulating crypto assets, with a complete ban on them also on the table.

As part of this week's G20 meetings, India has proposed a joint technical paper by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Switzerland-based Financial Stability Board (FSB). This paper, as per a government statement, would "synthesise the macroeconomic and regulatory perspectives of crypto-assets" to help formulate policies for the crypto space.