 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

G20: MeitY to host Digital Economy Working Group meeting in Lucknow

PTI
Feb 12, 2023 / 08:53 PM IST

As part of India's G20 presidency, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will organise the first Digital Economy Working Group meeting here from February 13-15, officials said.

(Image: News18 Creative)

As part of India's G20 presidency, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will organise the first Digital Economy Working Group meeting from February 13-15, officials said on Sunday.

Workshops, discussions, and experiences, including side events on themes that complement the overall DEWG agenda, will be held as part of the three-day event, it said.

There will be four workshops focussing on digital public infrastructure — sharing implementation experiences of digital identity in various countries, sharing of cyber security solutions for MSMEs, digital public infrastructure to boost the attainment of sustainable development goals and use of geospatial technologies for infrastructure and product development in the digital economy.

Alongside these workshops, the digital initiatives of Uttar Pradesh will also be showcased.