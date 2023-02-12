English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    G20: MeitY to host Digital Economy Working Group meeting in Lucknow

    As part of India's G20 presidency, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will organise the first Digital Economy Working Group meeting here from February 13-15, officials said.

    PTI
    February 12, 2023 / 08:53 PM IST
    (Image: News18 Creative)

    (Image: News18 Creative)

    As part of India's G20 presidency, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will organise the first Digital Economy Working Group meeting from February 13-15, officials said on Sunday.

    Workshops, discussions, and experiences, including side events on themes that complement the overall DEWG agenda, will be held as part of the three-day event, it said.

    There will be four workshops focussing on digital public infrastructure — sharing implementation experiences of digital identity in various countries, sharing of cyber security solutions for MSMEs, digital public infrastructure to boost the attainment of sustainable development goals and use of geospatial technologies for infrastructure and product development in the digital economy.

    Alongside these workshops, the digital initiatives of Uttar Pradesh will also be showcased.