G20: Agreement on debt language a major success, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Moneycontrol News
Feb 25, 2023 / 09:52 PM IST

Several nations are experiencing debt crises and vulnerable nations are looking to the G20 for an answer to ease the burden of debt, the finance minister said

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discusses the outcome of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central bank Governors meeting in Bengaluru.

The G20 agreeing on a common language on helping vulnerable countries with regards to debt has been one of the major successes of this week's negotiations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

"One of the successes of the negotiations...was to have arrived at a common position on the debt language. That is a key one (discussion) that stretched till this morning, but I was glad a common position has been arrived on this language," Sitharaman told reporters on February 25 in Bengaluru at the conclusion of the two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

The Chair's Summary - issued by the Indian G20 presidency on February 25 - welcomes the conclusion of debt treatment for Chad and called for a swift conclusion of the work on debt treatment for Zambia and Ethiopia.

