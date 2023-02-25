G20: Agreement on debt language a major success, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discusses the outcome of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central bank Governors meeting in Bengaluru.

The G20 agreeing on a common language on helping vulnerable countries with regards to debt has been one of the major successes of this week's negotiations, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

"One of the successes of the negotiations...was to have arrived at a common position on the debt language. That is a key one (discussion) that stretched till this morning, but I was glad a common position has been arrived on this language," Sitharaman told reporters on February 25 in Bengaluru at the conclusion of the two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.

The Chair's Summary - issued by the Indian G20 presidency on February 25 - welcomes the conclusion of debt treatment for Chad and called for a swift conclusion of the work on debt treatment for Zambia and Ethiopia.

"We also look forward to the rapid formation of the official creditor committee for Ghana to work on the requested debt treatment. Further, we look forward to a swift resolution to Sri Lanka's debt situation," the summary added.

Sitharaman said it is important to emphasise the success on the debt front as vulnerable countries were looking up to the G20 to find a solution to relieve their debt stress.

"I think the G20 is now standing up to meet the challenges of debt stress which many countries are facing. This is a development really reflects the responsiveness and also taking up the responsibility of giving solutions which the G20 has always shown and they have not failed this time either," the finance minister said.

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, also present at the briefing, said the discussions around the debt issue were perhaps the most difficult, with China - a major global creditor - having the view that multilateral development banks should not be part of debt restructuring negotiations.

On the other hand, other countries were of the opinion that multilateral development banks and their preferred creditor status helps them retain their AAA status in the market for raising debt at a low cost, Seth added.

The Chair's Summary also said that the International Financial Architecture

Working Group would develop a G20 note on the Global Debt Landscape "in a fair and comprehensive manner".