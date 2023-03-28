 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20: India gears up for trade, investment talks under shadow of Russia's war

Siddharth Upasani
Mar 28, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST

The first meeting of the G20 Trade and Investment Working Group began today in India's financial capital, Mumbai. However, developments a continent away may again dominate talks

A busy month for the commerce ministry will be capped off by the G20 trade and investment meeting that began on March 28 (Source: Press Information Bureau in Maharashtra).

It's been a busy month for India's commerce ministry. The first half of March saw US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo visit New Delhi and participate in the 5th India-US bilateral Commercial Dialogue. Then came the meeting between the Indian and Australian trade ministers.

Capping it all will be the first meeting of the G20 Trade and Investment Working Group, which began today, March 28, in Mumbai.

The three-day meeting will see more than a hundred delegates from G20 member nations, invitees, regional blocs, and international organisations scratch their collective heads to figure out how global trade and investments can be accelerated.

The G20 meeting begins a day after the World Bank warned that the global economy faced the prospect of a "lost decade". Tellingly, the World Bank pointed out that growth in international trade is barely matching GDP growth and that international economic integration, which helped drive global prosperity for more than 20 years, has faltered.