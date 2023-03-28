G20: India gears up for trade, investment talks under shadow of Russia's war

It's been a busy month for India's commerce ministry. The first half of March saw US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo visit New Delhi and participate in the 5th India-US bilateral Commercial Dialogue. Then came the meeting between the Indian and Australian trade ministers.

Capping it all will be the first meeting of the G20 Trade and Investment Working Group, which began today, March 28, in Mumbai.

The three-day meeting will see more than a hundred delegates from G20 member nations, invitees, regional blocs, and international organisations scratch their collective heads to figure out how global trade and investments can be accelerated.

The G20 meeting begins a day after the World Bank warned that the global economy faced the prospect of a "lost decade". Tellingly, the World Bank pointed out that growth in international trade is barely matching GDP growth and that international economic integration, which helped drive global prosperity for more than 20 years, has faltered.

Siddharth Upasani is a Special Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He has been covering the Indian economy, economic data, and monetary and fiscal policies for nine years. He tweets at @SiddharthUbiWan. Contact: siddharth.upasani@nw18.com