G20: India gains ground on financial inclusion, but faces Ukraine challenge: Former diplomat KC Singh

India's G20 presidency could see consensus on topics such as digital empowerment and financial inclusion, aimed at helping developing economies worldwide, according to KC Singh, a former diplomat and strategic affairs expert.

India has recently made progress on various subjects, ranging from crypto regulation and Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) reform to the impact of climate change and transition pathways, as reported by Moneycontrol on September 7, citing sources.

India's presidency is setting a template for subsequent G20 hosts, according to Madan Sabhnavis, Chief Economist at Bank of Baroda. He added that there are many "common issues" on the economic front over which the Leaders' Summit could conduct meaningful discussions.

The Leaders' Summit, scheduled for September 9-10, will be the culmination of India's G20 Presidency, and it is hoped that many items on the agenda will receive the approval of national leaders this weekend. One of these items is a set of minimum common regulations for crypto, which India has been advocating for throughout its Presidency.

Both Singh and Sabnavis shared their views on a virtual panel for Moneycontrol on September 8.

While India hopes to conclude the G20 Leaders' Summit with a joint statement, Singh believes that issues such as the Ukraine war, US-China relations, and the absence of leaders from Russia and China could impact New Delhi's ability to garner consensus.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is said to be skipping the G20 summit of leaders in India, while Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he will not be traveling to New Delhi and will send Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov instead.

"On the Ukraine war, China and Russia don't even want the language used in the Bali Summit," Singh added.

The G20 Bali Leaders' Declaration, released in November under the presidency of Indonesia, stated that most members "strongly condemned the war in Ukraine," while others had different views and "different assessments of the situation and sanctions."

However, Sabnavis believes that the G20 is not the right forum to discuss geopolitical issues such as the war. "The Ukraine war hasn't been resolved in over 1.5 years, so I don't see any meaningful discussion on it," he added.

The Chief Economist of the Bank of Baroda also dismissed concerns over China's absence, describing the development as in line with expectations. He added that the G20 is an appropriate forum to discuss and push for global integration, especially since the post-pandemic world has seemingly been moving away from globalisation.