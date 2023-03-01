G20: India confident issues other than Russia-Ukraine will get due focus at foreign ministers' meet

India is confident that the meeting of G20 foreign ministers on March 2 will see issues other than the Russia-Ukraine war getting their due focus, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra has said.

Speaking to reporters on March 1 ahead of the Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, which will begin with a gala dinner today, Kwatra said the Russia-Ukraine issue will undoubtedly be an important point of discussion during the ministers' meetings.

"Given the nature and the developing situation in Russia-Ukraine conflict, naturally that would be an important point of discussions during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting," Kwatra told reporters.

"But we are very clear that the foreign ministers should focus on all the priorities that are currently very relevant in the global context," he added.

The meeting of the G20 foreign ministers comes days after the first meeting of the bloc's finance ministers and central bank governors under India's presidency took place in Bengaluru last week and ended without the adoption of an official statement. Instead, India issued a Chair's Summary and Outcome Document after Russia and China opposed the inclusion of two paragraphs — the third and the fourth — that spoke of the war.

Welspun Corp shares climb 5% after receiving order from Middle East According to Russia and China, the mandate of the finance ministers and central bank governors was to deal with economic and financial issues. In his briefing today on March 1, India's foreign secretary said he didn't want to pre-judge the outcome of the ministers' discussions. The India G20 presidency will hold a briefing on March 2 at the conclusion of the meeting. Apart from discussions about Russia-Ukraine, the Foreign Ministers' Meeting on March 2 will comprise of two sessions. The first, Kwatra said, will focus on multilateralism, food and energy security, and templates of development cooperation. The second session will see discussions on new and emerging threats - such as terrorism and narcotics - global skill mapping, talent pools, humanitarian assistance, and disaster risk reduction. Kwatra said it is expected that the March 2 meeting of the foreign ministers would result in a "very clear, strong, all-encompassing message" on the problem of terrorism, its challenges, and on the need for the G20 countries to come together to fight, address, and defeat it comprehensively. "...we hope to get some clear recommendations from the meeting," the foreign secretary added. While around 40 delegations will participate in the Foreign Ministers' Meeting this week, the Japanese delegation will not have its minister in attendance. Kwatra said the absence of Yoshimasa Hayashi from this week's meetings was due to "domestic compulsions". "India and Japan have enjoyed sterling co-operation and we are looking forward to active support from the Japanese delegation that will be here for the Foreign Ministers' Meeting," Kwatra said. According to reports, Hayashi will be taking part in budget discussions in Japan's legislature, the Diet. Kenji Yamada, Japan's state minister for foreign affairs, will instead represent Japan at the G20 meetings as well as a meeting of the Quad nations, which also includes the US, India, and Australia.

