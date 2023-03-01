 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

G20: India confident issues other than Russia-Ukraine will get due focus at foreign ministers' meet

Siddharth Upasani
Mar 01, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

The meeting, which will begin with a gala dinner on March 1, will see the participation of 40 delegations

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra addressing the media before the meeting of G20 foreign ministers in the Capital.

India is confident that the meeting of G20 foreign ministers on March 2 will see issues other than the Russia-Ukraine war getting their due focus, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra has said.

Speaking to reporters on March 1 ahead of the Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, which will begin with a gala dinner today, Kwatra said the Russia-Ukraine issue will undoubtedly be an important point of discussion during the ministers' meetings.

"Given the nature and the developing situation in Russia-Ukraine conflict, naturally that would be an important point of discussions during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting," Kwatra told reporters.

"But we are very clear that the foreign ministers should focus on all the priorities that are currently very relevant in the global context," he added.