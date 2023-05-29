G20 Goa: Draft communique for Startup20 prepared, to be presented to nations

The focal point of the Goa meeting will be to build consensus on the Draft Policy Communique

Startup20, formed for the first time under India's G20 presidency, has prepared a draft communique for delivering a global definition of ‘startup’ along with other policy measures and will be presenting it in Goa on June 3 and 4, said Chintan Vaishnav, Startup20 India Chair & Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, on May 29.

According to Vaishnav, the draft includes measures to strengthen the global Startup ecosystem and to act as the voice of the global startup ecosystem, bringing together varied stakeholders on a common platform.

“We have come a long way since our first meeting in Hyderabad, when we were only trying to on-board countries for startup20 to now, when we have prepared our draft communique,” he said.

The government, he said, came out with the draft on May 21 and opened it up for discussions and comments.

“Since the document became public last week, over 40 startup sabhas have been held across India to assess the document and provide their inputs on it. Several ministries organised these with their startups. We have over 800 comments on our policy now,” added Vaishnav.

The Indian Startup20 chair would be taking the draft policy along with the comments of people to Goa to present it in front of the G20 nations.

“This document represents concerns of people on ground who are the actual stakeholders and would directly be affected by this,” Vaishnav said.

The focal point of the meeting will be to build consensus on the Draft Policy Communique, the official said.

“Startup20 aims to foster global economic growth, enhance international cooperation, and address pressing global challenges. Through various engagement initiatives, Startup20 promotes dialogue and collaboration on crucial issues, including startups and entrepreneurship,” a press statement by the ministry read.

The Startup20 first converged on January 28-29 in Hyderabad to work with a goal to propose a policy framework that harmonizes global startup ecosystems to facilitate their working together.

As many as 850,000 startups function among the G20 nations, of whom, over 98,000 are in India. There are additionally over 600 unicorns across G20 and India holds about 108 of them, Vaishnav added.