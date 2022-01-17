MARKET NEWS

G.O.A.T Brand Labs acquires The Label Life, a westernwear brand

Founded by Preeta Sukhtankar, along with Yashika Punjabee and Sonam Shah, six years back, the brand caters to the lifestyle savvy 25+ year old working women.

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2022 / 05:56 PM IST

G.O.A.T Brand Labs has taken a majority stake in The Label Life, a women’s fashion and lifestyle brand. 

Founded by Preeta Sukhtankar, along with Yashika Punjabee and Sonam Shah, six years back, the brand caters to the lifestyle savvy 25+ year old working women. The Label Life is G.O.A.T Brand Labs’ first acquisition in the Women’s Westernwear space. The company plans to add multiple brands in this segment.

"We will scale the brand exponentially by expanding globally and launching new product categories. The aim is to make it one of the first D2C brands to hit the 500 Cr revenue mark by 2025!," said Rishi Vasudev, Co-founder - G.O.A.T Brand Labs, in a press statement.

The brand currently sells across categories like apparel, accessories, footwear and home.

The plans are to further build these categories and expand to categories like jewelry, beauty and personal care and lounge wear, among others. 

“As the founding team we have always believed that while we have the competency to build brands and understand style and aspiration, we've always hoped to partner with like minded people who bring on board scale and strategic capability to help the brand achieve what it deserves. GBL's expansion and aggressive growth plans definitely confirmed that they arethe right partners at the right time” - Sonam Shah, Founding member - The Label Life

Preeta Sukhtankar is moving from a daily operating role to an advisory one, said the company.

G.O.A.T Brand Labs had earlier acquired brands like Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion, Abhishti- a women's brand, Doggie Dabbas- a pet food brand, Smart Shelter, Hipkoo- sports and fitness brand among others.

The competition in this space has intensified over the last few months with Mensa Brands and SoftBank-backed GlobalBees turning unicorns. Recently, US-based Thrasio also announced its foray into the Indian market with the acquisition of Lifelong Online, an online consumer brand and plans to invest Rs 3750 crore through acquisitions of digital-first brands in the country. 
