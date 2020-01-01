App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 06:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

G Babita Rayudu takes charge as SEBI's executive director

Prior to the promotion, Rayudu was in the legal affairs department of SEBI, the regulator added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on January 1 said G Babita Rayudu has taken charge as its executive director. Rayudu will handle the legal affairs department, enforcement department and special enforcement cell, SEBI said in a press release.

Prior to the promotion, Rayudu was in the legal affairs department of SEBI, the regulator added.

Apart from Rayudu, SEBI has eight other executive directors, the regulator's website showed.

First Published on Jan 1, 2020 06:51 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Securities and Exchange Board of India

