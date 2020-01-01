G Babita Rayudu takes charge as SEBI's executive director

Prior to the promotion, Rayudu was in the legal affairs department of SEBI, the regulator added.
Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on January 1 said G Babita Rayudu has taken charge as its executive director. Rayudu will handle the legal affairs department, enforcement department and special enforcement cell, SEBI said in a press release.
Prior to the promotion, Rayudu was in the legal affairs department of SEBI, the regulator added.Apart from Rayudu, SEBI has eight other executive directors, the regulator's website showed.
First Published on Jan 1, 2020 06:51 pm