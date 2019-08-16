FY19 saw a slower growth in job creation: CARE Ratings

The financial year 2018-19 (FY19) saw a slower growth in job creation, with a 4.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in total employment, which was lower than the 6.2 percent YoY growth in FY18, according to a report by CARE Ratings.

The report recorded the number of jobs created during FY19 to be at 6.03 million. It noted that an economy growing at 6.8 percent should ideally be creating jobs commensurate to its growth rate.

CARE Ratings has a sample of 969 companies has a high level of concentration as of 2019. About 12 of the 33 sectors are included here, with 502 companies that accounted for 83 percent of total headcount, as of March 2019.

For the sample, total employment increased from 5.44 million as of March 30, 2017 to 5.78 million in FY18, which is an increase of 6.2 percent.

The study showed that growth tended to be higher in the service sectors such as finance, retail, realty, IT insurance, media and logistics. These were the relatively faster growing sectors in the economy.

In the non-services sectors, non-ferrous, consumer durables and capital goods registered higher growth rates (electrical as well, though it was smaller in size). The auto sector (which saw a sharp fall in growth in production, combined with higher mechanisation), textiles (low production growth) and chemicals grew at just less than 5 percent (and have a sizeable share in total).

The slower movers were infrastructure, construction materials (even though production grew at a healthy rate), FMCG (slowdown in growth in production from 10.5 percent in FY18 to 4 percent in FY19), healthcare (slowdown in production growth from 23.1 percent in FY18 to 1.6 percent in FY19) and power (stable growth in production of around 5 percent).