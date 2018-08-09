FY18 loss due to 'costs beyond our control,' Naresh Goyal tells Jet Airways shareholders

Staying clear of the controversy that recently erupted around the company’s plan to cut pays, Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal Thursday told shareholders that an increase in “costs beyond our control” led to the loss in the 2018 financial year.

“Key external factors that slowed down our momentum were, weakening of the Indian rupee, around 16 percent increase in Brent rates with a consequent rise in fuel costs, industry’s inability to pass on increased costs to the consumer and no corresponding increase in ticket fares,” Goyal said while addressing the company’s annual general meeting in Mumbai.

“In addition, there was a considerable increase in maintenance, landing and navigation costs during the year,” he added.

The company’s revenues in fiscal 2018 increased to Rs 25,177 crore from Rs 24,175 crores a year earlier. But “your company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 636.45 crores due to an increase in costs beyond our control, which has impacted our results,” said Goyal.

Last week, reports emerged that the company was forced to take back plans to cut pays of its pilots and engineers after a strong protest from the employees.

Another report added the airline may cut its ground maintenance staff. But Jet Airways had said these reports are factually incorrect and misleading.

Reduction in non-fuel costs

Goyal outlined the improvements in cutting costs and improving revenues.

“Our non-fuel Cost per Available Seat-Kilometer (CASK) fell by 1.8 percent. Fleet utilisation went up. Our Boeing 737s especially, logged 13.52 hours in service every day. This ranks among the highest utilisation rates for any 737 aircraft fleet in the world,” he said.

The Chairman added the company’s available seat kilometres (ASKMs) – which is a measure of a flight’s passenger carrying capacity increased by 8.9 percent.

The airline also reported a 30 percent increase in the membership of its loyalty programme. From 5 million, Jet Airways now has 8 million members.