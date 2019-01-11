App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 01:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Future Supply Chain to invest Rs 1,000 cr to create food distribution network

The project is meant to redefine India's complex food and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) supply chain.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Future Supply Chain Solutions will invest Rs 1,000 crore to create India Food Grid, a network of 38 integrated food distribution centres, that will provide pan-India reach.

The project is meant to redefine India's complex food and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) supply chain.

"India Food Grid is an ambitious project by us that connects the entire country through a single, multi-layer network. Any supplier, small or big, can join this grid anywhere for further distribution across India. India Food Grid will ensure timely and efficient food, grocery and FMCG distribution," Kishore Biyani, Group CEO of Future Group said.

It has identified 38 locations across the country, which will be developed into large food and FMCG distribution centres with envisaged investment to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore, the company added.

Consumer products will get distributed from an integrated food distribution centres to retail stores in a radius of up to 225 kms.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 01:32 pm

tags #Business #Companies #FMCG #food distribution network #Future Supply Chain Solutions

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.