App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 12:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Future Supply Chain Solutions to raise Rs 199 crore via NCDs

"The board of directors considered, approved issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures for an amount aggregating to Rs 199 crore on private placement basis," the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kishore Biyani-led Future Group's logistics arm Future Supply Chain Solutions (FSCSL) Tuesday said it will raise Rs 199 crore by allotting non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

"The board of directors considered, approved issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures for an amount aggregating to Rs 199 crore on private placement basis," the company said in a BSE filing.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 12:03 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Future Supply Chain Solutions #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.