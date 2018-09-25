Future Supply Chain Solutions to raise Rs 199 crore via NCDs

Kishore Biyani-led Future Group's logistics arm Future Supply Chain Solutions (FSCSL) Tuesday said it will raise Rs 199 crore by allotting non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

"The board of directors considered, approved issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures for an amount aggregating to Rs 199 crore on private placement basis," the company said in a BSE filing.