App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 03:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Future Retail Q1 net rises 4.67% to Rs 159 crore

Future Retail at present has a network of 1,557 stores in 437 cities across its brands including Big Bazaar, Easyday, WHSmith, fbb and ezone.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail on July 31 posted a 4.67 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 159.24 crore for the quarter ended June.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 152.13 crore in the corresponding period year-ago.

Total income during the April-June quarter of the current fiscal stood at Rs 5,206.46 crore, up 13.35 percent as against Rs 4,593.12 crore in the year ago period, Future Retail said in a regulatory filing.

Close

Future Retail at present has a network of 1,557 stores in 437 cities across its brands including Big Bazaar, Easyday, WHSmith, fbb and ezone.

Future Retail shares were trading 2.99 percent lower at Rs 407.50 apiece on BSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 03:45 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.