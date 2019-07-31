Future Retail Q1 net rises 4.67% to Rs 159 crore

Future Retail at present has a network of 1,557 stores in 437 cities across its brands including Big Bazaar, Easyday, WHSmith, fbb and ezone.
Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail on July 31 posted a 4.67 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 159.24 crore for the quarter ended June.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 152.13 crore in the corresponding period year-ago.
Total income during the April-June quarter of the current fiscal stood at Rs 5,206.46 crore, up 13.35 percent as against Rs 4,593.12 crore in the year ago period, Future Retail said in a regulatory filing.
Future Retail shares were trading 2.99 percent lower at Rs 407.50 apiece on BSE.