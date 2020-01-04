Future Retail board approves raising funds up to $500 million

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail on Saturday said its board has approved raising of long-term funds up to $500 million (around Rs 3,588 crore) for the acquisition of certain in-store infrastructure retail assets.

"The board has reconsidered the various funding options for the acquisition of the retail infrastructure assets and found it more efficient to fund the same through the USD denominated borrowings...," the company said in a BSE filing.

Accordingly, the board "approved raising of long term funds for the company subject to the applicable regulatory approvals and market conditions, through the offer, issue and of allotment of senior, secured USD-denominated notes for an aggregate amount not exceeding $500 million...to meet the capital expenditure for the acquisition of certain in-store infrastructure retail assets, in one or more tranches", it added.