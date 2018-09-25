App
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 07:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Future of SMEs, MSMEs lies in digitisation: Amitabh Kant

He also urged MSMEs to become part of the global supply-chain and lead with design and innovation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Urging small business to adopt technology, Niti Aayog chief executive Amitabh Kant said the future of SMEs and MSMEs lies in digitisation.

Digitisation and formalisation will be the crux which will throw up a huge amount of data, leading to financial inclusion of the SMEs and MSMEs. Because their future lies in digitisation, Kant said.

He said as much as 98.3 percent income taxpayers do so online now, and techonology can prove to be a huge asset in the way MSMEs do business going forward.

Thanks to GST, the economy has got formalised, which has seen as much as 47 lakh new formal enterprises in the country.

He also urged MSMEs to become part of the global supply-chain and lead with design and innovation.

Delivering the keynote address at an ET Now function held to honour small units, Kant noted that MSME's contribute over 45 percent of manufacturing, exports and jobs.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 07:37 pm

tags #Business #India

