Future Lifestyle Q2 net profit down 66.2 pc to Rs 11.87 cr

Kishore Biyani-led Future Lifestyle Fashions on November 14 reported a 66.21 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 11.87 crore for the second quarter that ended on September 30, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 35.13 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Future Lifestyle Fashions (FLF) said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 17.68 percent to Rs 1,571.81 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,335.62 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

FLF's total expenses also rose 21.86 percent to Rs 1,562.35 crore as against Rs 1,282.01 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company opened one Central store during the quarter, taking the total store count to 48.

It also opened three Brand Factory stores during July-September period, taking the total store count to 100.

Shares of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd on thursday settled at Rs 395 on the BSE, up 0.05 percent from the previous close.