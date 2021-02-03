MARKET NEWS

Future Group to challenge court order blocking its retail deal in dispute with Amazon

A court had blocked Future Group’s sale of a swathe of assets to rival Reliance Industries on February 2 after Amazon raised objections to the deal.

Reuters
February 03, 2021 / 10:56 AM IST
File image: Future Group Chairman Kishore Biyani

File image: Future Group Chairman Kishore Biyani

 
 
India’s Future Group will challenge a New Delhi court order that has blocked its $3.4 billion retail assets sale on objections of business partner Amazon.com Inc, a source told Reuters on February 3.

An Indian court blocked Future Group’s sale of a swathe of assets to rival Reliance Industries on February 2 after Amazon raised objections to the deal, in a battle of the retail titans that could reshape the shopping sector.

The appeal against that order is set to be filed later on February 3 in the court, the source said, declining to be identified.
Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Reuters
#Amazon #Business #Companies #Future Group #Reliance Industries
first published: Feb 3, 2021 10:56 am

