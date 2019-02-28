Future Group to bring iconic 7-Eleven convenience stores to India

Kishore Biyani's Future Group on February 28 signed a pact to open the first store of Japanese-owned convenience chain 7-Eleven in India, the company said in a BSE filing. This will mark the company's entry into the country.

The first 7-Eleven convenience store in India is expected to open in 2019, as per the BSE notification.

7-Eleven is the world's largest convenience store chain, starting in the US in 1927, and operates 66,000 stores in 17 countries. It was purchased by a Japanese firm in 2005.

Future Retail plans to build 7-Eleven stores as well as convert some of its existing locations to the 7-Eleven brand.

"7-Eleven is among the most iconic global brands in the food retail landscape. We are proud to bring this globally trusted convenience store to India and build new pathways together that will offer Indian customers greater convenience and choices, within their own neighbourhood," said Kishore Biyani, Founder & Group CEO, Future Group.

The entry of 7-Eleven's is expected to modernize the small-retail environment and bring greater convenience to shoppers. Globally, 7-Eleven is believed to be a go-to convenience store for food, snacks, hot and cold beverages, gas, immediately consumable fresh foods and more.

Many of the stores are 24 hours a day, though the brand takes its name from the operating hours that they usually had: 7 am to 11 pm.

As a part of the agreement, 7-Eleven will support Future Retail to implement and localize the unique 7- Eleven business model. "This strategic relationship offers an excellent opportunity to bring 7-Eleven's brand of convenience and its iconic products to the Indian consumer," 7-Eleven, SVP and Head of International Ken Wakabayashi is quoted as saying in the BSE filing.

7-Eleven's store will be the latest addition to the Future Retail store network. As of now, Retail has chains such as Easyday, Heritage Retail, and Nilgiris, which contribute about 15 percent to sales.

India will be the newest country or region where 7-Eleven stores would operate.

Currently, it has stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, The Philippines, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Viet Nam, United Arab Emirates, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.