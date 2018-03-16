Future Group signed as associate sponsor for Vivo-IPL 2018

Kishore Biyani-led Future Group has been signed as an associate sponsor with Star India for the upcoming Vivo-IPL 2018.

Other associate sponsors of the cash-rich cricketing event include MakeMyTrip, Parle Products, AMFI, Asian Paints, Dream 11, Polycab and Vimal Pan Masala.

The co-presenting sponsors are Vivo, Coca-Cola, and Jio.

"We are excited to partner Vivo IPL 2018 because it will be presented in 5 regional languages along with English to a never-before 700 million viewers through multiple screens, languages and higher interactivity," Future Group CEO-Food Business Sadashiv Nayak said.

The 11th season of IPL will kick off from April 7.

Broadcaster Star India has bagged the media rights tender with a mammoth bid of Rs 16,347 crore for the next five seasons.