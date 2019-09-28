Future Group becomes market access partner of Kerala Startup Mission

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has selected retail and fashion sector conglomerate Future Group as their market access partner to widen the horizons for startups in the state to grow and progress further.

KSUM signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard with Mumbai-headquartered Future Group on the sidelines of the concluding day of 'Huddle Kerala 2019', one of Asias largest congregations on startup ecosystem, at Kovalam here on September 28.

Dr Saji Gopinath, CEO, KSUM, and Saravana Mani, Head, Open Innovation, Future Group, signed the MoU in the presence of M Sivasankar IAS, Secretary, Electronics and IT, Government of Kerala, on the occasion.

As per the MoU, KSUM will shortlist a curated list of 20 companies in a year which will be prospective clients for theFuture Group. KSUM will also provide a platform to the Future Group twice every year to speak about their business at the events organised or promoted by KSUM.