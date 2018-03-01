App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 27, 2018 10:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Future Generali Life expects Rs 950 cr premium in FY18

Since start of operations in 2007, assets under management (AUM) of Future Generali were to the tune of Rs 3,100 crore, of which unit linked insurance plans (ULIPs) share was ten to 15 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Private insurer Future Generali Life Insurance is expecting to garner a total premium income of Rs 950 crore in the current financial year, a company official said.

Since start of operations in 2007, assets under management (AUM) of Future Generali were to the tune of Rs 3,100 crore, of which unit linked insurance plans (ULIPs) share was ten to 15 percent.

"We are expecting to garner a total premium income of 950 crore in 2017-18. Out of that first individual is Rs 300 crore, first group Rs 250 crore and Rs 400 crore of renewal premium", CMO and EVP (strategy) Rakesh Wadhwa told PTI.

In the first nine months of the current fiscal, new business permium income had registered a growth of 78 percent over the previous same period, he said.

Taking about the advantages which ULIPs were having now after imposing of long-term capital gains (LTCG) on mutual funds in the budget, Wadhwa said that it would be a gain from the industry point of view.

"But Future Generali will participate in a limited way because our focus is on giving protection and savings to the insured", he said.

Wadhwa said that the focus for the company would be on bigger towns and state capitals with 104 offices across the country. Future Group holds 51 per cent, Generali with 26 percent and the balance with IITL.

tags #Business #Companies #Future Generali Life

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC