Future Enterprises raises Rs 750 cr via NCDs

Homegrown retail major Future Enterprises said it has raised Rs 750 crore by allotting non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The committee of directors of the company considered, approved and allotted 5,000, 10.50 percent secured, rated, redeemable NCDs of Rs 10 lakh each, and 2,500, 10.60 percent secured, rated, redeemable NCDs of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 750 crore on private placement basis, it said in a BSE filing.

The NCDs would be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the BSE, the company added.