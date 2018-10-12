Future Enterprises raises Rs 300 crore via NCDs

Homegrown retail major Future Enterprises on Thursday said it has raised Rs 300 crore by allotting non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

"The committee of directors of the company...considered, approved and allotted 1,200 secured, rated, redeemable non-convertible debentures of Rs 10 lakh each and 1,800 secured, rated, redeemable non-convertible debentures of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 300 crore on private placement basis," the company said in a BSE filing.

The said NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the BSE, it added.

Shares of Future Enterprises closed 0.64 percent up at Rs 39.15 on the BSE.