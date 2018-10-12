Future Enterprises raises Rs 300 crore via NCDs

"The committee of directors of the company...considered, approved and allotted 1,200 secured, rated, redeemable non-convertible debentures of Rs 10 lakh each and 1,800 secured, rated, redeemable non-convertible debentures of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 300 crore on private placement basis," the company said in a BSE filing.
Homegrown retail major Future Enterprises on Thursday said it has raised Rs 300 crore by allotting non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.
The said NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of the BSE, it added.