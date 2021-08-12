Future Coupons moves Supreme Court, files Special Leave Petition

After facing a setback, Future Coupons on August 12 moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Delhi High Court order that directed attachment of assets.

Future Coupons has filed a Special Leave Petition, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Notably, the Supreme Court had earlier ruled in favour of Amazon and revived the Single Judge Bench order that directed for attachment of Future Coupons, Future Retail, and Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani's Assets.

The Amazon-Future Retail case dates back to 2020, when Future Retail had approved a Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail – months after Amazon bought a 49 percent stake in Future Coupons (promoter of Future Group) for Rs 1,500 crore.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for details)

Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.