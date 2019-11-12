App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 07:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Future Consumer posts Rs 17 crore loss in Q2

Total expenses were at Rs 1,121.06 crore during the period as against Rs 1,015.87 crore earlier.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Future Consumer, a part of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, on Tuesday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 16.75 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 3.23 crore in July-September 2018-19, Future Consumer, formerly known as Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd, said in a BSE filing.

However, the company's net sales were up 10.85 per cent to Rs 1,120.84 crore during the period under review as against Rs 1,011.11 crore in the year-ago period.

Close
Total expenses were at Rs 1,121.06 crore during the period as against Rs 1,015.87 crore earlier.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 07:11 pm

tags #Business #Future Consumer #Results

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.