Future Consumer posts Rs 17 crore loss in Q2

Total expenses were at Rs 1,121.06 crore during the period as against Rs 1,015.87 crore earlier.
Future Consumer, a part of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, on Tuesday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 16.75 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
The company had posted a loss of Rs 3.23 crore in July-September 2018-19, Future Consumer, formerly known as Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd, said in a BSE filing.
However, the company's net sales were up 10.85 per cent to Rs 1,120.84 crore during the period under review as against Rs 1,011.11 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses were at Rs 1,121.06 crore during the period as against Rs 1,015.87 crore earlier.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 12, 2019 07:11 pm