Future Consumer, Fonterra announce 50:50 JV for dairy products

India’s largest consumer company and subsidiary of Future Group, Future Consumer, today announced a 50-50 joint venture with New Zealand’s Fonterra which will provide a range of consumer and food service dairy products. The JV will be called Fonterra Future Dairy Partners.

Kishore Biyani, Group Chief Executive Officer, Future Group, said the association with Fonterra comes at a time when the dairy business in India is flourishing.

“Consumption of milk and other dairy products in India is increasing and will continue to receive strong demand. With Fonterra, Future Consumer will enhance its food and FMCG portfolio and will offer a variety of dairy products which are high in demand and consumed daily,” Biyani said.

“Driving this growth is the country’s young population where 70 per cent of people are below 45 years old. They are digital, live in urban areas, lead an active lifestyle, have more disposable income and want to consume higher quality and higher nutritional dairy products,” Biyani added.

Ashni Biyani, Managing Director of Future Consumer Limited, said through the JV, Future Consumer will be able to reach customers daily with quality dairy products.

Consumer demand for dairy in India over the next seven years is expected to increase by 82 billion litres — seven times the forecasted growth for China.

The initial stages of the partnership will be focused on product development and marketing.

The first consumer product will be launched by mid-2019, using both locally sourced milk and dairy products from New Zealand.

Fonterra is a global dairy nutrition company owned by 10,000 farmers and their families. It is also the world leading dairy exporter, and has farming and processing operations across four continents.

Store push

Future Consumer Ltd, a part of the Future Group, plans to launch 1,100 stores this year.

The stores will be within close proximity of target consumers, and feature a digital experience both in-store and through a virtual market place.

The new retail stores will add to Future Group’s existing footprint.

Future Group is present in 26 of 31 Indian states with over 2,000 modern trade outlets and 5,000 public distribution outlets and a nationwide cold-chain and ambient distribution network.