Furlenco raises $140 million in funding round led by Zinnia Global Fund: Report

existing investors Lightbox Ventures, CE-Ventures and angel investor Saket Burman also participated in the financing (Representative image)

Online furniture and appliance rental startup Furlenco has raised $140 million ( Rs 1,000 crore) in a Series D funding round led by Zinnia Global Fund.

The investment was done through a mix of debt ( Rs 850 crore) and equity (Rs 150 crore), Mint reported.

The Bengaluru-based company's existing investors Lightbox Ventures, CE-Ventures, and angel investor Saket Burman also participated in the financing, the report said.

"One of the primary reasons why we got this funding is the stability of a subscription business, unlike any regular consumer-facing business. In this, existing subscribers continued and we earned rent. We saw a blip in the second wave but in June, we again performed well. Our kind of business is reliant on long-term, low-cot debt to build our asset base," said Ajith Mohan Karimpana, founder and CEO, Furlenco as quoted by Mint.

Karimpana said the funds will be used to fuel the company's growth with investments and design.

Furlenco said it preserved 95 percent of its revenue in the fiscal year 2020-21 and aims to raise its annual revenue to Rs 2,200 crore in the next five years.

CE-Ventures led Furlenco's Series C financing round of $17.5 million in 2019.

In January 2021, Furlenco raised Rs 20 crore from venture debt firm BlackSoil Capital