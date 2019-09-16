App
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Funds worth Rs 90,000cr required for stressed housing units: PropEquity

PropEquity said Rs 90,000 crore fund will be required for a total of 7.4 lakh units that are stressed

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
PropEquity-- a realty online data, risk management and analytics platform--on September 16 said around Rs 90,000 crore will be required to complete a total of 7.4 lakh stressed housing units across the country.

On September 14, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government will set up a special window to provide last-mile funding for housing projects which are non-NPAs and non-NCLT in the affordable and middle income category.

In the fund, Rs 10,000 crore will be contributed by the central government and roughly the same amount will come from outside investors.

"The government has been magnanimous and sensitive in its allocation of the stress fund and in adopting this crisis which got created due to many factors that were well beyond the government's control," PropEquity Founder and MD Samir Jasuja said.

This is definitely a positive move and the company hopes that the government will take more steps in future to help the industry tide these turbulent times, he added.

Jasuja said the current fund allocated when fully utilised will aid in completing about 1.6 lakh units, of which approximately 55 percent are sold or absorbed. This translates to about 91,000 units bought by consumers getting relief.

Overall, PropEquity said Rs 90,000 crore fund will be required for a total of 7.4 lakh units that are stressed.

First Published on Sep 16, 2019 07:44 pm

tags #Business #PropEquity #Real Estate

