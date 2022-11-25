 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Fundraising via unlisted bonds fell over 60% on-year in H1FY23 on low investors demand

Manish M. Suvarna
Nov 25, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST

The amount raised by way of unlisted bonds between April and September this year was Rs 20,413 crore, compared to Rs 53,176 crore over the same period last year.

Representative Image

The amount of funds raised by companies through unlisted corporate bonds was reduced by more than 60 percent in the first half of the current financial year over the corresponding period last year due to low demand from investors, money market dealers said. On the other hand, activity in the listed bonds space picked up marginally.

Unlisted bonds are the ones that trade over the counter (OTC) instead of on an exchange or other listing facility.

“The appetite of issuers for unlisted bonds has decreased and it is experiencing saturation. Issuers are shifting to listed bonds leading to an increase in the amount of listed bonds,” said Ankit Gupta, founder, of BondsIndia.com, an online platform.

He added that last fiscal, due to changes in regulations brought about by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies, and other RBI-regulated entities came out with issues of lower face value to bridge their funding gap. This, among other things, led to a higher amount of unlisted bonds in the previous fiscal year.

Also read: Corporate bond issuances growth may slow as higher rates hurt: Dealers

What do the numbers say?