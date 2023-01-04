 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Funding rush: Corporate bond fundraising rises to over 5½ year high in December

Manish M. Suvarna
Jan 04, 2023 / 06:51 PM IST

Companies and banks raised Rs 1.21 lakh crore last month compared with Rs 1.02 lakh crore in November, according to Prime Database.

Representative Image

Corporate bond fundraising surged to a 68-month high in December due to an increase in requirements for companies and banks amid stable yields on these instruments, dealers said.

The amount raised from corporate bond issues rose to Rs 1.21 lakh crore in December from Rs 1.02 lakh crore in November, according to Prime Database. Fundraising in December increased by 18.8 percent month-on-month and 97.8 percent on-year.

“With interest rates increasing, bank loans are no longer going to be as cheap as they used to be,” said Vivek Iyer, partner, and leader, of financial services risk, at Grant Thornton Bharat, an assurance, tax, and advisory firm. “Refinancing through the issuance of corporate bonds is an effective way of financial risk management, which is what organisations are doing.”

Ankit Gupta, the founder of BondsIndia.com, said companies held back borrowing over the past three years because of the uncertain interest rate scenario. However, the Reserve Bank of India's stance now seems more at ease and has given companies an opportunity to borrow more money.

Dealers said the rise in issuances by banks through tier-I and tier-II bonds has also led to an increase in borrowings. Banks have borrowed aggressively due to an uptick in credit demand and to meet regulatory requirements.

“This has also been enabled by a lot of banks borrowing money via tier-I and tier-II bonds. December itself saw Rs 22,534 crore raised via tier-I and over Rs 22,700 crore raised via tier-II bonds,” Gupta added.