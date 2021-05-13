Fresh funding round likely to value personal care brand Mamaearth at $700 million: Report

Varun Alagh CEO Mamaearth

A financing round could potentially value personal care brand Mamaearth at $700 million, higher than $200 million in 2020.

Belgian investment fund Sofina will likely lead the funding round, which is expected to be in the range of $60-80 million, according to an Economic Times report.

Sofina is said to be conducting advanced negotiations for the transaction and the investment might include a primary component of around $50 million.

Private equity firm Kedaara Capital also reportedly held talks with Mamaearth, but it was unclear if it would participate in the financing round.

"There has been a recent secondary sale including from their (Mamaearth) staff as well as from Sofina which has picked up a stake. Sofina is now leading the round which will be finalised by this month," a source told The Economic Times.

Sofina has already purchased a stake in Mamaearth via a secondary share sale, the report said.

Mamaearth's cofounder Varun Alagh declined to comment when contacted by The Economic Times. Sofina and Kedaara Capital had not yet responded to queries.