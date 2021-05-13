MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Fresh funding round likely to value personal care brand Mamaearth at $700 million: Report

Belgian investment fund Sofina will likely lead the funding round, which is expected to be in the range of $60-80 million.

Moneycontrol News
May 13, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST
Varun Alagh CEO Mamaearth

Varun Alagh CEO Mamaearth

A financing round could potentially value personal care brand Mamaearth at $700 million, higher than $200 million in 2020.

Belgian investment fund Sofina will likely lead the funding round, which is expected to be in the range of $60-80 million, according to an Economic Times report.

Sofina is said to be conducting advanced negotiations for the transaction and the investment might include a primary component of around $50 million.

Private equity firm Kedaara Capital also reportedly held talks with Mamaearth, but it was unclear if it would participate in the financing round.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

"There has been a recent secondary sale including from their (Mamaearth) staff as well as from Sofina which has picked up a stake. Sofina is now leading the round which will be finalised by this month," a source told The Economic Times.

Sofina has already purchased a stake in Mamaearth via a secondary share sale, the report said.

Mamaearth's cofounder Varun Alagh declined to comment when contacted by The Economic Times. Sofina and Kedaara Capital had not yet responded to queries.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business
first published: May 13, 2021 10:20 am

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.