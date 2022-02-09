Network 18 Exclusive: Funding for BPCL deal will never happen from Vedanta, says Anil Agarwal

File image of Vedanta's Anil Agarwal (Image: PTI)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Funding for Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) will never happen from Vedanta if the deal happens, Founder and Chairman Anil Agarwal told CNBC-TV18 on February 9.

“On BPCL, I have always said, Vedanta won't fund the deal if it happens. Vedanta follows a disciplined capital allocation policy,” Agarwal said.

The company does not feel it necessary to demerge as “we can have one strong company”. He ascertained that there is no plan to delist Vedanta. “We are comfortable with $12.5-billion debt, which is 1.2-1.3x debt-equity ratio.”

Agarwal said that there are no plans to fund Vedanta through Vedanta Resources balance sheet. “There will be no move to merge the parent company with Vedanta,” he said.

On Hindustan Zinc, Agarwal said the company can acquire up to 5 percent stake if the government plans to sell it off, adding that his company would look to pick up more if the Centre allows.

“There will be enough demand in the market for rest of the stake in Hindustan Zinc. The option of buying full residual stake in Hindustan Zinc will be dependent on valuations and regulatory nod,” he said.

Agarwal told the channel that he has no plans to increase his stake in Vedanta from current levels of promoter holdings.

What’s happening with BPCL?

On February 8, Vedanta in a statement said it plans to set up a specific fund with a strategic investor to finance the likely acquisition of state-run BPCL, in case the transaction culminates.

“The bid for BPCL is at expression of interest (EoI) stage. In case the transaction culminates, Company may undertake management of the acquired business, through appropriate profit-sharing arrangement or on management fee model. A specific fund, with a strategic investor will be set up to fund the potential investment, without leveraging Vedanta’s balance sheet,” it said.

The company on February 8 also informed regulators that it has dismissed the plans to rejig its corporate structure, after completing its reorganisation review. The company has arrived at the conclusion that its current structure is optimal and is commensurate with the present scale and its diversified lines of business.

“We will continue to focus on operational performance to enhance profitability and free cash flows. We are committed to right levels of leverage and strong balance sheet to maximize shareholders value,” Agarwal, the chairman of Vedanta Group, said.

“Vedanta has proven expertise and successful track record of turning around acquired businesses. The company will participate in divestment program which has strategic fit with the portfolio,” the statement said. The Indian government has put BPCL on the block for divestment of its 53 percent stake in the oil marketing company worth over $6 billion.

Will BPCL divestment happen?

On February 9, sources also told CNBC-TV18 that the finance ministry is on “wait-and-watch mode” about the BPCL privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corporation, after the consortia that submitted EoI voiced having cold feet.

Reasons for the cold feet could be manifold, such as changing dynamics of the fossil fuel market, the deep pockets needed to buy a blue chip like BPCL and changes in the composition of various consortia that had initially shown interest, according to officials.

Five of the six EoIs that were received have been withdrawn and only one from Vedanta remains, they added. However, the Centre is at this stage not convinced about reconsidering BPCL’s privatisation and has not called for fresh EoIs, even though the option exists, the report noted.

“The government is holding on to the current process and the transaction advisor will attempt to persuade potential buyers to return to the table,” an official said.

Till the matter is settled, BPCL’s privatisation will be at due diligence stage with potential buyers yet to undertake physical visits of the fuel refiner and access the virtual data room, it said.

Watch Anil Agarwal’s interview with CNBC-TV18 here