App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2018 12:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fund raising via QIP drops 78% to Rs 7,000 crore in April-August FY19

The firms had raised Rs 31,153 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Capital garnered by Indian companies through issuance of shares to institutional investors dived by 78 per cent to Rs 7,000 crore during the April-August period of the financial year 2018-19.

The firms had raised Rs 31,153 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

According to the data available with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the capital garnered by the listed companies through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route stood at Rs 6,958 crore during the first five months of the current fiscal.

This is 77.66 per cent less than the amount raised by the companies in April-August period of the last financial year.

The funds were mobilised for business expansion, refinancing of debt, working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

QIP is an alternative mode of resource raising available for listed companies to mobilise funds from the domestic market.

Of the five months under consideration, the firms garnered Rs 2,888 crore in August, while no funds were raised in July. The companies mopped up Rs 1,200 crore in June and the amount mobilised by them in May and April stood at Rs 1,008 crore and Rs 1,862 crore, respectively.

Also, there were 11 issues during the April-August period of 2018-19 compared to 13 in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

During the financial year 2017-18, the firms raised Rs 67,257 crore via 53 issues through the QIP route.
First Published on Oct 14, 2018 12:22 pm

tags #Business #Economy #QIP

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.