Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 05:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fund raising via bonds on private placement basis up 22% in April-July

PTI

Companies raised Rs 2.57 lakh crore through issuance of bonds on private placement basis in the first fourth months of the ongoing fiscal, up 22 percent from the year-ago period.

The funds were mopped up to strengthen balance sheets, which might have been impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic, retire existing debt and to support working capital requirements, market experts believe.

According to data available with markets regulator Sebi, companies listed on BSE and NSE garnered a total of Rs 2,57,387 crore during April-July, 2020-21.

In comparison, listed firms raised Rs 2,08,795 crore in the first four months of 2019-20.

Markets experts said companies opted for the debt route to raise funds due to volatility in equity markets. Besides, benign interest rates could be the other reason for choosing the route.

In terms of numbers, 608 issuances took place in the period under review as compared to 697 in the year-ago period.

In private placements, firms issue securities or bonds to institutional investors.

Overall, listed companies raised Rs 6.75 lakh crore through issuance of bonds on private placement basis in 2019-20.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 05:30 pm

