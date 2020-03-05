App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 04:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Fund managers change allocations as US Fed reacts to coronavirus

Some analysts say the Fed's move will unleash a global wave of monetary easing, which will have a big impact on financial markets.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Fund managers are changing their allocations after the US Federal Reserve stunned investors with a half-point rate cut this week to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic.

The following is a summary of how fund managers are changing their portfolios and the advice they are giving to their clients:

TOSHINOBU CHIBA, CHIEF FIXED INCOME PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT NISSAY ASSET MANAGEMENT, TOKYO

Buying more U.S. Treasuries with durations from three to seven years and hedging the currency risk in the forwards market

Increasing investment in Chinese government bonds as well as extending durations

Buying into newly issued U.S. credit funds

Expects one more market sell-off due to coronavirus

Nissay Asset Management had 13.01 trillion yen (Â£94.07 billion) in assets under management at the end of March 2019.

VINCENT MANUEL, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, INDOSUEZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT, PARIS

Downward revisions to corporate earnings are already priced in due to recent equity sell-off

Market correction is an opportunity to build equity positions

High-yield bond market vulnerable spreads to widen further

Calling for a shift to equities from fixed income

MICHAEL KELLY, GLOBAL HEAD OF MULTI-ASSET, PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, NEW YORK

Buying back China A shares

Reducing stocks exposed to U.S. services sector

Commodities have been terrible due to worries about China demand but could improve in future

Pendulum shifting to manufacturing

PineBridge had $101 billion (£78 billion) under management at the end of 2019

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 04:27 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #US Federal Reserve #World News

