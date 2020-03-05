Fund managers change allocations as US Fed reacts to coronavirus

Some analysts say the Fed's move will unleash a global wave of monetary easing, which will have a big impact on financial markets.
Fund managers are changing their allocations after the US Federal Reserve stunned investors with a half-point rate cut this week to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic.
Some analysts say the Fed's move will unleash a global wave of monetary easing, which will have a big impact on financial markets.
The following is a summary of how fund managers are changing their portfolios and the advice they are giving to their clients:
TOSHINOBU CHIBA, CHIEF FIXED INCOME PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT NISSAY ASSET MANAGEMENT, TOKYO
Buying more U.S. Treasuries with durations from three to seven years and hedging the currency risk in the forwards market
Increasing investment in Chinese government bonds as well as extending durations
Buying into newly issued U.S. credit funds
Expects one more market sell-off due to coronavirus
Nissay Asset Management had 13.01 trillion yen (Â£94.07 billion) in assets under management at the end of March 2019.
VINCENT MANUEL, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, INDOSUEZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT, PARIS
Downward revisions to corporate earnings are already priced in due to recent equity sell-off
Market correction is an opportunity to build equity positions
High-yield bond market vulnerable spreads to widen further
Calling for a shift to equities from fixed income
MICHAEL KELLY, GLOBAL HEAD OF MULTI-ASSET, PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, NEW YORK
Buying back China A shares
Reducing stocks exposed to U.S. services sector
Commodities have been terrible due to worries about China demand but could improve in future
Pendulum shifting to manufacturingPineBridge had $101 billion (£78 billion) under management at the end of 2019
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!