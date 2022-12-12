 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Fund infusion by Jan-Feb must for Vodafone Idea survival, say government officials: Report

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

Officials told ET that Vi's promoters had earlier assured the government that they would invest around Rs 10,000 crore. The assurance had come shortly before the government finalised a telecom sector revival package in September 2021

The telecom sector revival package had a clause that gave telcos the option to defer their AGR-related dues by four years. Vi opted for the deferral and conversion options (Representative image: Reuters)

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) could find it tough to make a financial recovery unless its promoters —UK's Vodafone Plc and India's Aditya Birla Group — make a fresh equity infusion by January-February, The Economic Times reported citing sources in the government.

"If a fresh capital infusion from Vi's promoters does not come by January-February, it will become difficult for the telco to survive. The (equity) conversion can happen if the company shares a clear investment plan, including promoter fund infusion," a senior official told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Vi's promoters had earlier assured the government that they would invest around Rs 10,000 crore. The assurance had come shortly before the government finalised a telecom sector revival package in September 2021, the sources added.

Earlier this month, another report said Vi has approached the State Bank of India (SBI) for a loan amounting to Rs 15,000-16,000 crore.

Also Read | ATC not sure that Vodafone Idea will be able to clear dues in January