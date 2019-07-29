App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fund houses approach SEBI for advice on signing inter-creditor pact

Fund houses need the market regulator’s advice on the method of restructuring the debt under inter-creditor agreements (ICAs).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
SEBI logo
SEBI logo
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Fund houses are seeking market regulator SEBI’s advice on providing support to distressed borrowers such as Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL), according to a report by The Economic Times.

“MFs are part of the same system and the same financial market. So, we are seeking SEBI’s guidance for being signatories to inter-creditor agreement (ICA) drawn up by banks and nonbanking finance companies. In this context, we are citing the example of DHFL,” a source told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

Close

Fund houses need the market regulator’s advice on the method for restructuring the debt, the report said.

related news

“Mutual funds require SEBI’s direction on whether they should offer ‘standstill’ arrangement with a borrower, elongate the maturity of bonds and debentures (as banks do for loans), or allow the conversion of a slice of the debt into equity,” the paper quoted the head of a fund house.

The decision by mutual funds to approach SEBI was triggered by the DHFL instance, where they fear getting a raw deal.

Fund houses are unhappy about the fact that DHFL’s secured creditors might have to take a haircut, while unsecured creditors will get paid in full, according to a media report.

Banks are not putting enough pressure on DHFL's promoters to raise capital, according to fund houses.

Around 10 mutual funds have exposure of around Rs 5,000 crore to DHFL.

While most banks have signed the ICA with DHFL, insurers and fund houses have expressed reluctance.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 02:36 pm

tags #Mutual Funds

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.