Hyatt Regency Mumbai suspends operations after owner fails to pay salaries

(Photo: Reuters)

Hyatt Regency Mumbai said it has temporarily suspended operations after its owner Asian Hotels (West) allegedly failed to provide funds and salaries to staff.

The five-star property, which lies in close proximity to the Mumbai International Airport, will remain closed until further notice, a note from the hotel’s general manager stated.

“This is to inform all the on-roll staff of the hotel that no funds are forthcoming from Asian Hotels (West) Ltd, the owner of Hyatt Regency Mumbai, to enable payment of salaries or to support the operations of the hotel. As a consequence, the decision has been taken to temporarily suspend all operations for Hyatt Regency Mumbai with immediate effect. The hotel will remain closed until further notice,” the note signed by hotel GM Hardip Marwah said.

Located on the Sahar Airport road, Hyatt Regency is a stone’s throw away from ITC Maratha and the Hilton Mumbai International Airport. Within a radius of less than a kilometre from Hyatt Regency lies three other five-star hotels, the JW Marriott, The Lalit and The Leela. These properties will most likely benefit from the shutting of operations of Hyatt Regency.

Hyatt Regency Mumbai gets a fair share of corporate guests, weddings, meetings and other corporate events. The property has 401 guest rooms and six meeting rooms.

The suspension of operations of the Hyatt Regency comes on the very day when the Maharashtra government eased several restrictions as part of the unlocking of the state’s economy.