Fujifilm to partner with Dr Reddy's to sell Avigan overseas as COVID-19 treatment

Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it was partnering with Dr Reddy's Laboratories to sell the anti-flu drug Avigan in India and elsewhere to treat COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The agreement provides for Fujifilm Toyama Chemical, a unit of the Japanese company to grant Dr. Reddy's and Dubai-based Global Response Aid the right to develop, make and sell Avigan overseas and get a lump-sum license fee and royalties on sales.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)