App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 12:16 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Fujifilm to partner with Dr Reddy's to sell Avigan overseas as COVID-19 treatment

The agreement provides for Fujifilm Toyama Chemical, a unit of the Japanese company to grant Dr. Reddy's and Dubai-based Global Response Aid the right to develop, make and sell Avigan overseas and get a lump-sum license fee and royalties on sales.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it was partnering with Dr Reddy's Laboratories to sell the anti-flu drug Avigan in India and elsewhere to treat COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The agreement provides for Fujifilm Toyama Chemical, a unit of the Japanese company to grant Dr. Reddy's and Dubai-based Global Response Aid the right to develop, make and sell Avigan overseas and get a lump-sum license fee and royalties on sales.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 12:08 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Fujifilm Holdings Corp

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.