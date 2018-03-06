Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill: Experts say certain clauses need to be tweaked

The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill may have some areas that could be contested by offenders, experts have warned.

A Mint report has highlighted the clauses that deal with offenders challenging their confiscated properties through civil suits, the reduction in value of the property seized and the sale of property without trial are key concerns.

A legal representative said that a blanket ban on offenders from going after their assets through civil claims must be clarified and made reasonable, as an absolute ban is contrary to justice and fair play, and against the Indian Constitution.

The bill calls for the seizure of an economic offender’s assets once an entity has been declared such. This is applicable in cases going above Rs 100 crore. The rationale being that offenders would not be able to sell their property. Instead, an administrator would be in charge of selling the property.

Another expert said that selling of the property without a trial is another clause worth re-examining. This goes against a basic principle of the constitution law that the party under examination is innocent until proven guilty.

He suggests that this clause be only applicable after mala fide intent has been established. Further, any such appeals against the sale of the property must be dealt with in the Supreme Court. As of now, appeals are allowed in high courts.

Another representative stated that the bill must also deal with round-trips, siphoning off of funds among other statures.

There is the issue of the sale of such properties. Once they are labelled as distressed assets, it becomes difficult to find a buyer. A case in point being Sahara’s Amby Valley, which is yet to find a buyer a year after being put up on sale.

A legal expert suggests that the bill should provide a time limit for the disposal and encashment of property, separate limits for movable-immovable property and running business, and any property which would be subject to valuation loss over a period of time must be disposed of quickly,” said Gupta of SES.

The Union Cabinet adopted that blanket ban after the bill was passed when the main accused in the PNB fraud, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, did not appear before enforcement agencies. Currently a special Prevention of Money Laundering Court (PMLA) has issued a non-bailable warrant against the two.