FuelBuddy enters lubes market in collaboration with HPCL

Doorstep fuel delivery service provider FuelBuddy announced its entry in the lubes segment in collaboration with public sector oil marketing firm Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

The startup said all its customers, including the existing ones can now order lubricants through its app after which lubes will be physically delivered to the customer's doorstep through HPCL's authorised distributors, a release said.

With this association, FuelBuddy said, it aims to gain a strong foothold in the lubricant market across the country.

HP Lubricants sells more than 350 grades of domestically produced lubes, specialities, and greases. The grades have applications in sectors such as rail, automotive, industrial, mining and construction, agricultural, fishing and military, it said.

"With FuelBuddy's holistic approach in providing energy services to the users, and our cumulative network across the country, this is a win-win deal for both parties and the consumers," said Sanjay Kumar, Executive Director, Lubricants SBU at HPCL.

Apart from ordering the lubes requirement through the platform's app, the customers can also track the delivery in real time, the company said.

FuelBuddy has presence across 130 cities pan-India, catering to over 4,500 clients.

"We are looking at expanding our services portfolio pan India," said Neeraj Gupta, CEO-India Business, FuelBuddy.