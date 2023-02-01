Fuel subsidies are back: Oil cos to get Rs 30,000 crore for holding petrol, diesel prices

The Union Budget for 2023-24 will dole out Rs 30,000 crore to state-owned fuel retailers to make up for the massive losses they ran because of holding petrol and diesel prices despite rise in cost in a bid to help the government contain inflation.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated the money under the head "capital support to oil marketing companies". It offered no explanation why the blue chip, cash rich oil PSUs should need capital support.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) haven't changed petrol and diesel prices since April 6, 2022, despite input crude oil prices rising from USD 102.97 per barrel that month to USD 116.01 per barrel in June and falling to USD 80.92 per barrel this month.

Holding prices when input cost was higher than retail selling prices led to the three firms posting net earnings loss. They posted a combined net loss of Rs 21,201.18 crore during April-September despite accounting for Rs 22,000 crore announced but not paid LPG subsidy for past two years.

That freeze had led to record high losses of Rs 17.4 per litre on petrol and Rs 27.7 a litre diesel for the week ended June 24, 2022. However subsequent softening led to losses on petrol being eliminated and diesel coming down to Rs 10-11 a litre. Retail rates havent been changed when oil prices well to help the oil companies recoup the massive Rs 50,000 crore under-recovery they ran for holding prices.

Sabyasachi Majumdar, Senior Vice President & Group Head - Corporate Ratings, ICRA Limited, said the budgetary allocation towards capital support to oil marketing companies (OMCs) is Rs 30,000 crore as against the industry's ask of Rs 50,000 crore to compensate for losses incurred on the sale of auto fuels and LPG.

"The Government of India in October 2022, approved a one-time grant of Rs 22,000 crore to PSU OMCs for losses incurred on the sale of LPG which only partially compensates for the losses incurred," he said.

International oil prices have been turbulent in the last couple of years. It dipped into the negative zone at the start of the pandemic in 2020 and swung wildly in 2022 -- climbing to a 14-year high of nearly USD 140 per barrel in March 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine, before sliding on weaker demand from top importer China and worries of an economic contraction.

But for a nation that is 85 per cent dependent on imports, the spike meant adding to already firming inflation and derailing the economic recovery from the pandemic.

So, the three fuel retailers, who control roughly 90 per cent of the market, froze petrol and diesel prices for the longest duration in at least two decades. They stopped daily price revision in early November 2021 when rates across the country hit an all-time high, prompting the government to roll back a part of the excise duty hike it had effected during the pandemic to take advantage of low oil prices.

The freeze continued into 2022 but the war-led spike in international oil prices prompted a Rs 10 a litre hike in petrol and diesel prices from mid-March before another round of excise duty cut rolled back all of the Rs 13 a litre and Rs 16 per litre increase in taxes on petrol and diesel affected during the pandemic.

That followed the current price freeze that began on April 6 and still continues.

Majumdar said the budgetary allocation for DBT on LPG (domestic) sales is low at Rs 180 crore in ICRA's opinion, which would be a risk for public sector OMCs in case international crude oil or LPG prices rise.

The allocation to Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves (ISPRL) is Rs 5,000 crore for the build-up of crude oil reserves. The increase in basic customs duty on Naphtha would be beneficial for the refiners as it would increase their sales realisations on domestic sales, he added.