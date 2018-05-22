Fuel prices touch fresh record highs, rise 9 days in a row

Fuel prices hit a fresh record high on Tuesday as petrol prices rose 30 paise to Rs 84.70 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel prices rose 27 paise to Rs 72.48 per litre in Mumbai.

In the national capital, petrol and diesel is retailing at Rs 76.87 and Rs 68.08 per litre, respectively.

The government has raised fuel prices for the ninth day on the trot post the Karnataka elections despite Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan saying the government will intervene to reduce prices.

Fuel prices were not raised for about three weeks prior to the Karnataka elections. As a result, oil marketing companies (OMCs) needed to raise petrol and diesel prices by Rs 4.6 and Rs 3.8 per litre, Kotak Institutional Equities said in a recent report.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, traded above USD 79 a barrel on the ICE.

A possible drop in Venezuela's crude output after a disputed presidential election, potential US sanctions on the country as well as US' tough stance on Iran are the key price drivers.