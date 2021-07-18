Fuel prices today on July 18: Diesel prices up 13-18 paise, petrol prices unchanged; check rates in Delhi, Mumbai & other cities

Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. (Representative image)

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked diesel prices by 13-18 paise per litre, while keeping petrol rates unchanged. The last increase, which was 40th since May 4, saw petrol prices hiked by 34-35 paise per litre, while the cost of diesel increased by 15-16 paise a litre.

In Delhi, the price is now Rs 89.87/litre, while that of petrol is Rs 101.84/litre. In Mumbai, the price of diesel was revised to Rs 97.45/litre, while the rate of petrol is Rs 107.83/litre. Further, in Kolkata, diesel now costs Rs 93.02/litre, while petrol is at Rs 102.80/litre; while in Chennai diesel is dearer by Rs 94.39/litre and petrol by Rs 102.49/litre.

The revision cycle started soon after results for the state elections were declared. Since May 4, petrol price has been hiked on 40 occasions while diesel rates have gone up 37 times and have been reduced on one occasion.

In 40 hikes since May 4, the price of petrol has risen by Rs 11.14 per litre. During this period, diesel rates have soared by Rs 9.14 a litre in 37 instances of price rise.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The relentless price increase has pushed petrol rates above the Rs 100-a-litre mark in most places in 15 states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar and Punjab and at a couple of districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Rates are also above the sensitive Rs 100 per litre level in four Union Territories including Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Diesel, the most used fuel in the country, is above that level in some places in Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.