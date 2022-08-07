Fuel Prices Today on August 7: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

Petrol and diesel prices held steady on August 7, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

Petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and diesel Rs 89.62 a litre. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata respectively.

Oil marketing companies are reportedly incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

Bangladesh hikes fuel prices by over 50%, stokes inflation fears

Bangladesh raised fuel prices by up to 51.7 percent with effect from Saturday, a move that will trim the country’s subsidy burden but put more pressure on already high inflation.

The South Asian country’s $416 billion economy has been one of the fastest-growing in the world for years.

However, soaring energy and food prices have inflated its import bill, prompting the government to seek loans from global lending agencies, including the International Monetary Fund. Read more here.