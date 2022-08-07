English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Fuel Prices Today on August 7: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

    Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and diesel Rs 89.62 a litre.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 07, 2022 / 07:54 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady on August 7, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Fuel prices have stayed unchanged for more than a month.

    Petrol in Mumbai is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27. Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 96.72 and diesel Rs 89.62 a litre. Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata respectively.

    Oil marketing companies are reportedly incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its fuel needs through imports.

    Bangladesh hikes fuel prices by over 50%, stokes inflation fears

    Bangladesh raised fuel prices by up to 51.7 percent with effect from Saturday, a move that will trim the country’s subsidy burden but put more pressure on already high inflation.

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Aug 05, 2022

    Friday, 05th August, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Aug 05, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      106
    View more

    Friday, 05th August, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Aug 05, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show

    The South Asian country’s $416 billion economy has been one of the fastest-growing in the world for years.

    However, soaring energy and food prices have inflated its import bill, prompting the government to seek loans from global lending agencies, including the International Monetary Fund. Read more here.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bangladesh fuel hike #Delhi #diesel price #Fuel prices today #mumbai #Petrol price
    first published: Aug 7, 2022 07:54 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.