Fuel Prices Today: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Fuel prices in India

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on March 24, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 a litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Chennai, prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre, respectively, while in Kolkata both fuels are priced at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell on Friday, extending the previous day's losses, on worries about potential oversupply after US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said refilling the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) may take several years.

Brent crude futures slid 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $75.43 a barrel by 0039 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped 52 cents, or 0.7%, to $69.44 a barrel.

Both benchmarks were still on track for a weekly gain of about 3%-4%, recovering from their biggest weekly declines in months last week due to the banking sector crisis and worry about a possible recession.

However, low oil prices could be a piece of good news for state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs). Shares of the three OMCs — Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) — traded in the green last week. Analysts said the decline in crude oil prices would translate into better marketing margins for the oil marketers.

CNBC-TV18 reported that prices of petrol and diesel in India are unlikely to see a cut anytime soon as OMCs have to recover accumulated losses to the tune of Rs 18,000 crore due to high crude prices in earlier quarters, a government official said on the condition of anonymity.